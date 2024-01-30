Telangana CM favours setting up of nursing, para medical colleges along with medical colleges 

January 30, 2024 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has favoured setting up of colleges to train nursing and para medical staff in all the areas where medical colleges are set up and functioning.

He asked the officials concerned to work out a common policy in this direction. Mr. Revanth Reddy, accompanied by Health Minister C. Damodar Raja Narasimha, reviewed the functioning of the Health department. Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari led the delegation of senior officials in the meeting.

Mr. Revanth Reddy directed the officials to ensure that full scale medical facilities were made available in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Bibinagar. This would benefit the people of Khammam, Warangal and Nalgonda districts, thereby easing pressure on Osmania General Hospital (OGH) and the Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences in the city. Directing the officials to undertake a field visit to AIIMS to study the status, he said he was prepared to meet the Union Health Minister, if need be, to explain to him about the need for full scale services at the prestigious institution.

Decision on OGH

When the officials explained to him about the problems at OGH, including its expansion works, he said since the heritage site issue pertaining to the hospital was pending adjudication in the High Court, the government would take a decision on the matter based on the court directions.

LOCs to select hospitals

The Chief Minister wanted officials to take steps to issue Letters of Credit (LOCs) to select government hospitals area-wise. He mooted entrusting housekeeping and maintenance in government hospitals attached to medical colleges to major pharma companies. Steps should be taken to ensure that these companies bore the cost themselves, he said, suggesting that a pilot project in this direction could be taken up in either OGH or Gandhi Hospital to begin with.

CM reviews Arogyasri

Mr. Revanth Reddy who enquired about the implementation and sanction of funds to Aarogyasri directed the officials concerned to ensure immediate release of funds for pending bills pertaining to teaching hospitals and government hospitals. Steps should be taken to ensure that pending Aarogyasri bills were cleared before 15th of every month while releases pertaining to private hospitals should be cleared within three months.

Medical college at Kodangal

Mr. Revanth Reddy wanted the officials to explore the possibilities of setting up a medical college and nursing college in Kodnagal, the constituency he represents in the State Assembly.

