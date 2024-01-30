ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana CM discusses using latest technologies in agriculture with Australian High Commissioner

January 30, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Australian High Commissioner Philip Green called on the CM at Secretariat 

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green on Tuesday discussed opportunities to expand ecotourism and deploy advanced technology in agriculture.

Mr. Philip Green called on Mr. Revanth at the Secretariat, where the two discussed the educational development programmes in Telangana and hoped that direct connectivity between Hyderabad and Australia would improve soon. Minister for Industries and IT D. Sridhar Babu, Minister for Forest Konda Surekha and others were present.

