Telangana CM discusses Musi redevelopment plan with British High Commissioner

January 25, 2024 12:48 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy explained to the British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis his Government’s plans for Musi river front development and said the project will be built along the lines of the Thames river in London.

During his conversation with Mr. Ellis who called on him at the State Secretariat on Wednesday, the CM said that he had specially studied the management of Thames River and the development of the riverfront project during his recent trip to London.

Mr. Reddy said that the Government’s priority is the preservation of Musi river along with the development programmes on the banks of the river. The project will be built in such a way that it benefits more number of people without disturbing the existence of the natural resources and protecting the environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The British High Commissioner expressed happiness over the CM’s plan for development of the Musi river and promised that Britain will contribute to skill development and eco-tourism in the state. Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari; special secretary to CM Ajith Reddy; British Deputy High Commissioner to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Gareth Wynn Owen and others were present.

Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner in Chennai Shelley Salehin also paid a courtesy call on Mr. Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat, a press release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT