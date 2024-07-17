GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana CM directs officials to set up toll-free number to receive complaints about stray dogs

Anguished by death of 18-month-old toddler by stray dogs, the CM instructs officials to take measure to avoid such situations

Published - July 17, 2024 02:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy directed officials to set up an expert committee to study the reasons dogs attack infants, toddlers and children. File

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy directed officials to set up an expert committee to study the reasons dogs attack infants, toddlers and children. File | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Anguished by the death of a 18-month-old toddler by stray dogs in Hyderabad, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy directed officials to set up a call centre or toll-free number to receive complaints from people who live in localities experiencing problems with stray dogs. 

Mr. Reddy, who is also Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister, instructed officials to take measures to avoid such tragic situations and contain the stray dogs menace. 

The CM also asked officials to set up an experts committee to study the reasons for stray dogs’ attacks on infants, toddlers and children. Veterinary doctors, members of NGOs like Blue Cross were suggested to be part of the committee. 

Health department officials were directed to ensure medicines used in immediate treatment after attacks by dogs are available at all Urban Health Centres in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Primary Health Centres and hospitals across the State. 

