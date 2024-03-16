Telangana CM directs officials to prepare comprehensive plans for eco-tourism development in State

March 16, 2024 12:32 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed the officials concerned to prepare comprehensive plans for development of eco-tourism in the State.

He wanted the Forests and Environment and Tourism departments to work in coordination to prepare the plans for tourism projects for attracting tourists. The two departments should identify forests, heritage sites, areas attracting migratory birds and those rich in biodiversity and plan their development accordingly.

Steps should be taken to ensure that the proposed development will secure international recognition for the State’s rich biodiversity. The departments concerned could rope in services of consultants for preparing comprehensive plans besides exploring options for developing Kawal and Amrabad tiger reserves as tourist destinations.

Officials concerned are directed to develop special tourism plan without harming the biodiversity of the forest areas. They were instructed to study the models in other States where tourists were allowed to stay in the forests so that the protective measures operational there could be replicated in the State.

The Chief Minister gave the instructions during a review meeting with Forest department officials on Friday. Forests Minister Konda Surekha, department’s principal secretary A. Vani Prasad and other senior officials participated in the meeting. Mr. Revanth Reddy wanted the officials to identify staff and officials of the Forest department who were working in other departments on deputation so that they could be repatriated to their parent departments as and when necessary.

Officials brought to the notice of the Chief Minister that some employees were working in the same place for years together and that there was need to lift ban on transfers to facilitate shifting of such employees. Mr. Revanth Reddy responded by asserting that a decision on the issue would be taken after the model code of conduct ceases to be in effect, after the completion of Lok Sabha elections.

He favoured completion of the transfer process in the summer months itself so as to ensure that children of employees were not put to inconvenience. Officials should prepare guidelines for transfer of employees who were working for years in the same place not only in Forest department but also other departments so that the process could be taken up.

The Chief Minister wanted steps to be taken to encourage industries that were adhering to pollution control measures by giving them appreciation letters every year. Officials were directed to explore options for setting up waste-to-energy projects in Karimnagar, Warangal and Khammam districts as part of effective solid waste management. Stringent steps should be taken to check the use of single use plastics and heavy penalties should be imposed on the industrial units that were violating the rules in this regard.

The meeting discussed the strength of IFS cadre allotted to the State. While Telangana had a sanctioned strength of 81 officers, there were 55 officials on duty at present with 26 vacancies. It was accordingly decided to request the Central government to allot adequate number of officers to the State.

The meeting also discussed the availability of saplings for plantation, and the Chief Minister directed officials to take steps to plant the saplings by the advent of monsoon in June.