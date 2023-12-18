Telangana CM directs officials to identify 50-100 acre land parcels between ORR and RRR for industrial development

December 18, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed officials concerned to identify land parcels spanning 500 acres to 1,000 acres between the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and the proposed Regional Ring Road (RRR) for developing new industrial clusters.

The land parcels should be located in areas within 50 km to 100 km distance from the international airport and national/State highways. The Chief Minister gave the instructions during a meeting with senior officials on industrial development in the State on Monday.

He made it clear that the lands that would be acquired for industrial development should be dry and non-cultivable lands to ensure that farmers were not put to loss and the scope for pollution could be minimised while they were located away from residential areas. Acquiring such lands would minimise the costs that would be incurred and farmers would also support the government’s efforts in this direction.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister directed the officials concerned to submit information pertaining to the extent of lands allotted for setting up industries and the extent that remained unutilised. Officials were asked to submit a comprehensive report on the extent of land allotted for industrial development in different areas, the number of industries that came up in the allotted land and the present status of those industries.

The government has accorded priority to decentralisation of industrial development and steps should be taken to give priority to non-polluting units. At the same time, officials should come up with suggestions on alternatives to industrial clusters at Nacharam, Jeedimetla and Katedan around GHMC limits. Mr. Revanth Reddy enquired with the officials concerned about the status of IDPL lands and asked them to submit a report in this regard.

They should also study the best practices in Middle East and Europe for setting up bulk drug units. Steps should be taken to ensure that the new industrial units would utilise solar energy rather than the conventional thermal power.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.