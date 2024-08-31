Telangana CM directs officials to come out with comprehensive tourism policy

The State government is gearing up to announce a comprehensive policy governing the tourism sector highlighting the place of importance to harness the tourist potential of the State.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed the officials to study the best practices in States which are leading in tourism sector, suited to the State’s needs, ahead of finalising the tourism policy. The Chief Minister held an elaborate meeting on the new tourism policy with senior officials as part of review of smart, proactive, efficient and effective delivery of services (SPEED) on Friday.

The meeting decided to formulate separate policies for promoting temple, eco and health tourism sectors in the State. The government had decided to improve amenities at renowned temples and historic places while focus would be on projecting forest areas and places which were suited for health tourism to attract visitors from within the State and outside.

Accordingly, steps should be taken to improve connectivity of these places and ensure amenities like accommodation that could help in attracting tourists. Officials had been directed to develop new tourism packages.

The Chief Minister wanted the officials concerned to explore options to introduce safaris in Kawal and Amrabad forest reserves and work out modalities for providing night accommodation in the form of cottages in the forest areas. Officials of Tourism, Endowments and Forest departments should identify areas that had potential for tourism and prioritise the areas that could be developed in this direction.

Mr. Revanth Reddy was particular on the maintenance of the facilities created by the government on regular basis asserting that quality of construction of Harita Hotels and guest houses would not serve the purpose. Regular maintenance of the infrastructure would ensure that tourists were attracted to these places. Accordingly, the officials concerned had been directed to work out modalities for developing the necessary infrastructure in places of tourism potential through public private partnership mode.

New Zoological Park outside Hyderabad

The meeting decided to develop a new Zoo Park spread over 1,000 acres outside the Hyderabad limits. The new facility envisaged housing for animals and bird species from different areas while focus would also be on urban forestry. The Chief Minister mentioned Vantara wildlife protection centre established in 3,000 acres by Ananth Ambani in Jamnagr and said steps should be taken to invite participation of industry and individuals in this regard.

He wanted the natural environs of Anantagiri spread over 200 acres land owned by the government to be utilised for health tourism. Steps should be taken to set up a wellness institute on the lines of Jindal Nature Cure Institute of Bengaluru. Officials could hold discussions with the Jindal Nature Cure Institute authorities if they were interested and efforts should be made to invite international agencies reputed in nature cure to operate from the proposed institution.

Mr. Revanth Reddy favoured reconstruction of Sri Ramalingeshwaraswamy temple at Keesara on the city outskirts on the lines of UNESCO Heritage Site Ramappa Temple in Mulugu district. He directed the officials concerned to promote health tourism in the Health City proposed to be developed in 1,000 acres in the proposed net zero city at Mucherla. Incentives should be provided to companies that come forward to set up their ventures in the health city and policies should be designed in this direction.

