Telangana CM directs officials to be on field for taking up rescue and relief works

The Chief Minister asked people in the affected areas to stay indoors and not venture out unless in emergency situation

Published - September 01, 2024 12:01 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
Nine districts of Telangana are under red alert on Sunday (September 1, 2024), 12 districts under orange alert, according to Indian Meteorological Department’s forecast. 

Nine districts of Telangana are under red alert on Sunday (September 1, 2024), 12 districts under orange alert, according to Indian Meteorological Department’s forecast.  | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed the officials of Revenue, Irrigation and other departments to be on the field for taking up rescue and relief operations in view of the heavy rains lashing the State.

The Chief Minister reviewed the situation arising out of the heavy rains with Ministers and senior officials through teleconference on Sunday (September 1, 2024). He asked the officials concerned to be available round the clock and directed those on leave to cancel their leaves and rejoin duties with immediate effect.

Flash Flood Risk warning for 19 districts of Telangana till Sunday evening

The officials were directed to take up relief measures in the flood affected areas without delay. The police, HYDRAA, Panchayat Raj and other departments were asked to be on alert 24 hours while the district administration led by the collectors and superintendents of police should be present on the field for immediate relief operations wherever necessary.

He instructed the departments on emergency duties to submit reports on the situation at ground level to the CMO from time to time.

The Chief Minister asked people in the affected areas to stay indoors and not venture out unless in emergency situation. People in the low lying areas should especially be on alert and inform the officials concerned as and when they need help.

Ministers, MLAs, MLCs and other elected representatives should stay put in their respective districts to provide assistance to officials taking up relief operations.

