Telangana CM criticises KCR for shying away from debate on irrigation sector in the assembly 

February 14, 2024 03:24 pm | Updated 03:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Revanth Reddy takes strong objection to “intemperate language” used by KCR against him in Nalgonda 

M Rajeev
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy in the State Assembly | Photo Credit: ANI

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has criticised the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for running away from the Assembly rather than participating in the debates on matters of public importance.

The Chief Minister took strong objections to the “intemperate language” used by the BRS president in Nalgonda against the Congress Government and the Chief Minister. The CM said that people will teach a befitting lesson to the BRS at an appropriate time. “Our Government is ready for debates in the assembly with facts relating to irrigation projects. We are not skirting our responsibilities in informing the people about the status of the sector. But, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao is hiding in the farm house,” Mr. Revanth Reddy said.

The Chief Minister made these comments intervening in the debate on the vote-on-account budget introduced by the Government on Wednesday. He faulted the BRS for skipping the Medigadda visitorganised to educate MLAs about the Kaleshwaram project and said the Government was prepared to table a white paper on the status of irrigation projects in the assembly. “We are ready for a debate on Kaleshwaram project by placing the facts in the House if the main Opposition is willing,” he said.

The Chief Minister reiterated his invitation to Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao to participate in the debate on Kaleshwaram project and explain the facts. He wondered how it was possible to release water into Medigadda barrage when it suffered severe damages due to sinking of piers. “The BRS leaders should come for a debate in the assembly if they are firm on their claim that just a couple of pillars suffered damages. Let T. Harish Rao and senior MLA Kadiyam Srihari take the responsibility of filling Medigadda barrage and pumping water from it to Annaram and Sundilla barrages downstream,” he said.

