Telangana CM convenes State Cabinet meeting on July 31

July 28, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has convened a meeting of the State Council of Ministers at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat at 2 p.m. on July 31.

The Cabinet meet assumes significance as it is being convened in the light of the loss incurred to crops and damages to public infrastructure like roads in several districts because of the incessant rains that lashed the State for the past few days. More than 40 items have been listed in the agenda of the Cabinet, according to the Chief Minister’s Office.

The meeting will discuss about the floods and consequent developments as well as the steps taken by the government to minimise losses to life and property. As the floods occurred when the cropping activity is picking up, the Cabinet will assess the situation arising out of the development and discuss about the alternative crop policies that could be adopted.

The Cabinet is likely to discuss about the losses incurred on account of damages to road network due to overflowing canals and finalise the modalities for taking up necessary repairs and restoration works. The Chief Minister has decided to discuss about the issues pertaining to the TSRTC including implementation of the pay revision for taking appropriate decisions on them.

