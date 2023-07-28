ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana CM convenes State Cabinet meeting on July 31

July 28, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

 Over 40 items including the impact of recent floods listed in the agenda 

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has convened a meeting of the State Council of Ministers at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat at 2 p.m. on July 31.

The Cabinet meet assumes significance as it is being convened in the light of the loss incurred to crops and damages to public infrastructure like roads in several districts because of the incessant rains that lashed the State for the past few days. More than 40 items have been listed in the agenda of the Cabinet, according to the Chief Minister’s Office.

The meeting will discuss about the floods and consequent developments as well as the steps taken by the government to minimise losses to life and property. As the floods occurred when the cropping activity is picking up, the Cabinet will assess the situation arising out of the development and discuss about the alternative crop policies that could be adopted.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cabinet is likely to discuss about the losses incurred on account of damages to road network due to overflowing canals and finalise the modalities for taking up necessary repairs and restoration works. The Chief Minister has decided to discuss about the issues pertaining to the TSRTC including implementation of the pay revision for taking appropriate decisions on them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US