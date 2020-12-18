Telangana

Telangana CM convenes meeting to discuss Dharani portal

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at a review meeting in Hyderabad. File photo   | Photo Credit: admin

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has convened a meeting of revenue and legal experts on Saturday to discuss the future course of action following High Court's strictures on the government over registration of non-agricultural properties on Dharani portal.

A release of the CMO said the orders of the court on Thursday were not received by the government yet. The meeting on Saturday was aimed to discuss threadbare the action to be taken after receipt of orders expected by then.

The meeting will discuss whether to challenge the order in Supreme Court or take up registrations modifying the procedures.

