Telangana CM continues inspection of flood-hit districts on the second day, begins tour of Mahabubabad

Updated - September 03, 2024 02:53 pm IST

Published - September 03, 2024 02:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will continued to inspect the flood-hit areas in the State on the second day.

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy continued to inspect the flood-hit areas in the State on Tuesday (September 3, 2024) too. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will continued to inspect the flood-hit areas in the State on the second day. He toured Khammam on Monday (September 2, 2024), spoke to the people in distress and took stock of the damage caused by the heavy rains in the district. 

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh, Telangana rain LIVE updates

On Tuesday (September 3, 2024), he reached Mahabubabad district and spoke to the people in distress at Sitaram Thada. He will hold a review meeting at the district collectorate. 

