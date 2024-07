ICC T20 World Cup-2024 winning team member Mohammed Siraj met with Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday. The Chief Minister congratulated the India fast bowler. On the occasion, Mr. Siraj gifted team India’s jersey to Mr. Reddy. Ministers Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and others were present on the occasion. A victory rally was held in Hyderabad when Mr Siraj reached the city a few days ago.

