Telangana CM condoles Dora Swamy Raju’s death

Hyderabad:

18 January 2021 15:53 IST

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has expressed deep condolences over the death of VMC organisation’s owner and well-known producer Dora Swamy Raju.

Dora Swamy Raju contributed significantly to the development of the Telugu film industry as producer and distributor of several successful films, the Chief Minister said.

In a message, the Chief Minister said the void created in the Telugu film industry with the death of Dora Swamy Raju could not be filled. He conveyed his condolences to the members of the bereaved family.

