Telangana CM comes to rescue of the girl who took to alms for mother’s funeral

Published - August 19, 2024 03:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy came to the rescue of the 11-year-old girl from Nirmal district who took to alms to perform the funeral of her mother, by extending complete support. The 36-year-old single mother Mera Gangamani from Belathroda village, Thanur mandal, ended her life on Saturday (August 17, 2024). This left her daughter Druga orphaned.

After getting to know that the girl took to alms to perform the funeral, the CM directed the district collector Abhilasha Abhinav to support the girl by providing education, health services and to attend to the requirements of the girl. Ms. Abhinav said that Druga will be admitted to Gurukul School and that other services will be extended too.

Women and Child Welfare Minister D. Anasuya Seethakka, who is also Congress party in-charge for Adilabad, provided ₹50,000 to Durga. Besides, another ₹50,000 was given to her by the party leaders under the leadership of general secretary Sathu Mallesh.

