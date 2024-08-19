GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana CM comes to rescue of the girl who took to alms for mother’s funeral

Published - August 19, 2024 03:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy came to the rescue of the 11-year-old girl from Nirmal district who took to alms to perform the funeral of her mother, by extending complete support. The 36-year-old single mother Mera Gangamani from Belathroda village, Thanur mandal, ended her life on Saturday (August 17, 2024). This left her daughter Druga orphaned.

After getting to know that the girl took to alms to perform the funeral, the CM directed the district collector Abhilasha Abhinav to support the girl by providing education, health services and to attend to the requirements of the girl. Ms. Abhinav said that Druga will be admitted to Gurukul School and that other services will be extended too.

Women and Child Welfare Minister D. Anasuya Seethakka, who is also Congress party in-charge for Adilabad, provided ₹50,000 to Durga. Besides, another ₹50,000 was given to her by the party leaders under the leadership of general secretary Sathu Mallesh.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.