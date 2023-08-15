Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao says distribution of 2BHK houses in Greater Hyderabad limits to start from August 15

August 15, 2023 05:14 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana State government has decided to start the distribution of two-bedroom housing units constructed for poor families from August 15, coinciding with the Independence Day.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said that distribution of close to one lakh two-bedroom houses in the Greater Hyderabad limits whose construction was completed in all respects would start from August 15. The State government embarked upon the construction of these houses with a view to provide dignified living to the poor families as the single-room units distributed by the previous governments were too congested for a family to live.

“Construction and distribution of the two-bedroom houses which are aimed at enhancing the self-respect of poor families is a continuous process,” he said. He was addressing an impressive gathering after unfurling the national flag at the Independence Day celebrations organised, in Hyderabad on August 15.

The State government had also launched ‘Gruhalakshmi’ envisaging financial assistance of ₹3 lakh each in three stages for families which own a plot and desirous of constructing a house.

Referring to the welfare schemes put in place for weavers, the Chief Minister said the government had decided to launch a new scheme for replacing the traditional looms with framed ones. Weavers were already covered under the ₹5 lakh insurance scheme with the government paying the premium on their behalf.

On the recent decision to merge TSRTC with the government, he said the government was committed to strengthen the State-owned corporation and was releasing ₹1,500 crore annually in the interests of the employees and workers. The TSRTC had improved its performance because of the reforms introduced by the government, but it was unable to overcome the accumulated losses. “To protect the corporation as well as the interests of 43,373 employees, a decision was taken to merge it with the government,” he said.

Unable to digest the rising popularity of the government, vested interests tried to stop passage of Bill merging TSRTC with the government in the Legislative Assembly. “The government however ensured passage of the Bill,” he said.

The Chief Minister elaborated on the steps taken for the comprehensive and inclusive development of all sections. Accordingly, the government had simultaneously created the necessary infrastructure in rural and urban areas while steps were taken to ensure that the fruits of welfare reached all sections.

He said the government had taken decentralisation as a norm and ushered in reforms in administration. As part of this, steps were taken to expand the industry into rural areas with a focus on the welfare and development of these areas. “The Telangana model as it is reputed has become the role model for several other States,” he averred.

The Chief Minister later distributed certificates to employees who worked for rescuing the people stranded in the recent floods and those who took up restoration works in the flood hit areas.