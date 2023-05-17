ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao expresses grief over death of labourers 

May 17, 2023 04:01 pm | Updated 04:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Chief Minister of Telangana announces ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh each to families of the deceased and Rs. 1 lakh each to those injured. 

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has expressed grief over the death of six tribal labourers and injuries to several others in a fatal road accident at Dachepalli in Guntur district of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

All the victims were natives of Narsapur village of Damarcharla mandal in Telangana State. The Chief Minister expressed condolences over those who lost their lives and conveyed his deep sympathies to the family members of the bereaved.

Mr. Rao directed Miryalaguda MLA N. Bhaskar Rao to provide immediate treatment to the injured persons. He announced ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh each to the families of the deceased and ₹1 lakh to those injured in the accident, on the request of Minister G. Jagdish Reddy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US