Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao expresses grief over death of labourers 

The Chief Minister of Telangana announces ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh each to families of the deceased and Rs. 1 lakh each to those injured. 

May 17, 2023 04:01 pm | Updated 04:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has expressed grief over the death of six tribal labourers and injuries to several others in a fatal road accident at Dachepalli in Guntur district of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

All the victims were natives of Narsapur village of Damarcharla mandal in Telangana State. The Chief Minister expressed condolences over those who lost their lives and conveyed his deep sympathies to the family members of the bereaved.

Mr. Rao directed Miryalaguda MLA N. Bhaskar Rao to provide immediate treatment to the injured persons. He announced ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh each to the families of the deceased and ₹1 lakh to those injured in the accident, on the request of Minister G. Jagdish Reddy.

