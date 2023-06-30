Telangana CM assures lifting of cases filed against tribal families for taking up cultivation on podu lands 

June 30, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - KUMRAMBHEEM

ASIFABAD

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has directed State administration to take steps to lift cases registered against tribal families in the name of occupying Podu lands and cultivating them.

The Chief Minister asked Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari and DGP Anjani Kumar to work out modalities in this regard and ensure that the cases were lifted soon. He made the announcement after distributing pattas on podu lands to some tribal families from different mandals of the district as part of inauguration of the newly constructed district integrated offices complex here on June 30.

“Cases are registered against tribal families for cultivating podu lands. These cases cannot continue as the government took the initiative to identify eligible families and distributing pattas to them,” he said. The Government had decided to give pattas in the name of women to 1.51 lakh families over an extent of 4.03 lakh acres. The Chief Minister also handed over cheque of ₹23.56 crore to the district administration towards payment of rythu bandhu instalment to tribal families who were given pattas.

The Chief Minister said the government had sanctioned a medical college to Asifabad, construction of which was under progress. “A medical college in such a remote district was never dreamt of in the past, but my Government is committed to equitable development of the people including those in the remote areas,” he said.

He recalled how people in some sections ridiculed the demand for separate Telangana State during the Statehood movement and said the State was now leading others in the country in terms of various parameters. Telangana topped the country in per capita power consumption, safe drinking water to all households including those in the remote areas and tribal hamlets and other parameters.

He thanked the administration as well as elected representatives whose efforts made this possible and exhorted them to continue the efforts with same dedication so that the State would become number one in the country.