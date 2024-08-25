Telangana CM asserts steps initiated to protect lakes from encroachments through HYDRAA

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has expressed concern that waste-water from farm houses built in the vicinity of lakes and ponds is being discharged into the twin reservoirs Gandipet and Himayatsagar which have been catering to the drinking water needs of the city.

Nizam rulers developed Hyderabad as a lake city hundred years ago and farm houses have been built for luxuries in the vicinity of these water bodies which quenched the thirst of people. It is the reason why the Government had initiated steps to protect these lakes from encroachments through HYDRAA (Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring and Protection).

“Being elected representatives we should not neglect (encroachment of water bodies). It is the reason the Government started protecting lakes from encroachments through HYDRAA,” he said.

The Chief Minister was speaking after laying foundation stone for Hare Krishna Heritage Tower here on Sunday.

He said the Government, inspired by Lord Krishna’s teachings to Arjuna in the Kurukshetra battle, would fight against encroachment of lakes and this was not a programme for politics or political parties. The Government took up the programme with a will to provide better lives to future generations. “We will not succumb to pressure. We will initiate stringent action against encroachers,” he said.

On the Hare Krishna heritage towers, he said he was fortunate to attend such a big programme as chief guest. The heritage tower would provide spiritual teachings in the concrete jungle and the tower which was being constructed to a height of 430 feet was also a pride of Telangana. Construction of the tower would be completed in 36 to 40 months time and the new building would also be inaugurated by me. The Government accorded priority to education and healthcare, he said requesting the Hare Krishna Foundation to provide food in Osmania, Gandhi, NIMS and cancer hospitals assuring that the Government would provide necessary facilities to the great cause.

