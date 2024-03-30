Telangana CM asks officials to ensure proper power, drinking water supply in summer

March 30, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday ordered officials to ensue proper water and power supply during the ongoing summer, keeping in mind the rising demand for energy and depleting water levels in reservoirs.

Saying that there should not be any complaint of any power-supply disruption, he told them to make arrangements in advance to procure required energy from available sources.

He complimented the power utilities and Deputy Chief Minister M. Bhatti Vikramarka, who holds the energy portfolio, for ensuring power supply in tune with the demand.

At a review meeting held here, he said that against the average load of 9,712 megawatt (MW), the peak load ranged between 14,000 MW and 15,000 MW for the past two weeks and that it was expected to continue till the second week of April. He told the energy officials to prepare an action plan to meet the demand in the coming weeks so that there would not be any interruption in drinking-water supply and irrigation.

The Chief Minister said that against daily average energy consumption of 239.19 million units (MU) during the January-March period last year, it had increased to 251.19 MU this year. He said that the power supply position had improved this year in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits compared to the last year.

On drinking water supply, he told the authorities to take steps on a war footing to ensure water and there should not be any scarcity. He suggested that they utilise the local sources such as open wells, borewells and other sources to supply drinking water till June-end. He also asked the District Collectors to prepare village-wise action plans so that there was no drinking water problem in villages.

Asking the officials to undertake field visits based on the need to ensure there was no drinking water scarcity, the Chief Minister told urban local bodies to keep sufficient water tankers available to meet exigencies and said that tanker water supply should not exceed 12 hours of booking.

