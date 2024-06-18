ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana CM appreciates police constable for helping student reach exam centre on time

Updated - June 18, 2024 02:56 am IST

Published - June 18, 2024 02:55 am IST - Hyderabad

A video taken by locals when the constable was helping the girl went viral on social media platforms

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy lauded the efforts of a police constable who ensured that a girl aspirant of the civil services reached her exam centre on time, stating that such gestures deserve appreciation.

Taking to ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), the Chief Minister appreciated constable Suresh working with the Rajendranagar traffic police station for dropping a girl at the UPSC examination centre at Palle Cheruvu in Mailardevpally on Sunday on time.

He said Mr.Suresh did not shirk away from his responsibility of extending help to a person in need even as his duty was to regulate vehicular traffic. The constable realised that a girl waiting near Mahavir Engineering College was tense after alighting from a TSRTC bus at Palle Cheruvu bus stop in Mailardevpally. He realised that she was getting late for the exam and offered her to drop her on his motorbike for her to reach the venue on time.

A video taken by locals when the constable was helping the girl went viral on social media platforms.

