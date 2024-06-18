GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana CM appreciates police constable for helping student reach exam centre on time

A video taken by locals when the constable was helping the girl went viral on social media platforms

Updated - June 18, 2024 02:56 am IST

Published - June 18, 2024 02:55 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy lauded the efforts of a police constable who ensured that a girl aspirant of the civil services reached her exam centre on time, stating that such gestures deserve appreciation.

Taking to ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), the Chief Minister appreciated constable Suresh working with the Rajendranagar traffic police station for dropping a girl at the UPSC examination centre at Palle Cheruvu in Mailardevpally on Sunday on time.

He said Mr.Suresh did not shirk away from his responsibility of extending help to a person in need even as his duty was to regulate vehicular traffic. The constable realised that a girl waiting near Mahavir Engineering College was tense after alighting from a TSRTC bus at Palle Cheruvu bus stop in Mailardevpally. He realised that she was getting late for the exam and offered her to drop her on his motorbike for her to reach the venue on time.

A video taken by locals when the constable was helping the girl went viral on social media platforms.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.