Telangana CM announces Knowledge Centres at constituency level for coaching youth for competitive exams 

February 26, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The State government has decided to set up Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Knowledge Centres in each of the 119 assembly constituencies of the State to impart training to youth who are aspiring to appear for competitive exams like Group I.

These knowledge centres, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said, have been envisaged to avoid problems for youth, particularly girls from poorer sections, in coming to the State capital to get coaching to appear for the examinations. Accordingly, these centres will ensure that aspiring youth are provided online training for appearing to the exams.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, the Chief Minister said the Congress government had initiated the process for keeping its promise of filling the vacant posts in different departments. The government had already issued appointment letters to staff nurses and police personnel besides taking up compassionate appointments in different corporations. “Gurukul posts will be filled in the coming days and the process for recruitment of another 6,000 posts will be announced in the first week of March,” he said.

He said the government would take up implementation of two more guarantees — refill of LPG cylinder at ₹500 and power up to 200 units free of cost to all eligible beneficiaries — on Tuesday. It was committed to fulfilling its promises and the entire process would be taken up transparently so that all eligible beneficiaries were covered under these schemes. “Those who are left out can apply afresh at the respective mandal offices so that they will be covered in the coming days,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the Congress government had initiated the process for remedying the problems created during the 60 years in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh as well as those created in the 10-year tenure of the BRS government. “We are implementing the guarantees explaining to the people about the factual situation of the State because of the problems created previously,” he said.