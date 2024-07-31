Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has unveiled the Congress Government’s plan to develop fourth city after Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Cyberabad, with all facilities claiming it will be the future city of the State.

The venue for the proposed city will be Mucherla where huge lands are acquired for developing pharma city. The Government plans to set up its brainchild the Young India Skills University at Mucherla and shift the National Academy of Construction there to provide skill training to aspiring youth so that they are ready to work anywhere within the country and abroad.

Health City

Along with the Skills University, it is proposed to develop a health city in 1,000 acres in the pharma city to make the city a healthcare hub in the coming days. “There has been constant rise in the footfall into Hyderabad for medical requirements from other States as well as Middle East and other countries,” he said.

World class stadium

The Government at the same time will focus on development of sports infrastructure on the pharma city land by constructing a world class stadium there for hosting international matches. The Chief Minister recalled how the infrastructure created for hosting the Afro Asian Games was lying idle and said his Government was committed to improve the infrastructure to ensure world class sportspersons emerge from here. The Government was in talks with the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) for hosting international cricket tournaments in the proposed stadium. “Small countries are bagging several medals in Olympics, but 140 crore people are clapping over the country winning bronze medal,” he said. Mr. Revanth Reddy said the Government was committed to provide Group-I level jobs to boxer Nikhat Zareen and bowler Mohammed Siraj who brought laurels to the city and letters would be issued to them soon.

AI Hub

Besides the Skill University and the stadium, an Artificial Intelligence hub would be establishedin the same vicinity that would be spread over 200 acres. “This will be the city of the future. It will attract investments, promote health tourism and skill development. Besides, plans are afoot to set up an international class golf course there to promote the sport,” he said.

In his close to half an hour speech during the discussion on the Appropriation Bill 2024-25 tabled in the State Assembly on Wednesday, the Chief Minister launched trenchant attack on the previous BRS Government for ignoring the interests of the State. “There is some similarity in Artificial Intelligence and BRS member K.T. Rama Rao I am told. Mr. Rama Rao’s claims are 100 per cent artificial and he is zero per cent intelligent,” he said leading to a furore in the House.

