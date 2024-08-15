Telangana CM announces ₹12,000 financial assistance to landless agriculture labourers from this year  

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has announced that his government would extend financial assistance of ₹12,000 per year for the landless agriculture labourers from this year as they had been leading miserable lives.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to farmers’ welfare, he said that financial assistance of ₹15,000 for the farmers under Rythu Bharosa would be provided soon since the preparation of modalities for implementation of scheme was under process.

Addressing the gathering after hoisting the national flag at Golconda Fort in Hyderabad on Independence Day here on Thursday (August 15, 2024), the CM said the government would focus on resolving the issues arisen out of the bifurcation of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh that had remained pending for the last 10 years.

He said that the issue of water sharing between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh States had not been addressed. “My government is giving priority to state interests and maintaining cordial relations with the neighbouring States as well as with the Centre. Government is hoping for a positive outcome from the talks held recently with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naiduon pending bifurcation related issues,” he said.

The CM also said that his government respects democratic values and gives importance to freedom. “I am assuring all that the government will accord top priority to welfare and make Telangana proud on the world platform. I am appealing to all to extend cooperation and Independence Day greetings to all once again,” he added.

