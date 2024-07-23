ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana CM and Ministers meet Rahul Gandhi

Published - July 23, 2024 11:13 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy called on Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Monday along with AICC in-charge Deepadas Munsi, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy. 

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy called on Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Monday along with AICC in-charge Deepadas Munsi, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy. The CM apprised him of the farm loan waiver being implemented in Telangana and requested him to attend as chief guest a public meeting planned in Warangal to celebrate the decision with the farmers. The dates would be announced later. Mr. Gandhi announced the farm loan waiver for Telangana during his public meeting in Warangal three years ago after Mr. Revanth Reddy was appointed president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US