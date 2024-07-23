Telangana CM and Ministers meet Rahul Gandhi

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy called on Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Monday along with AICC in-charge Deepadas Munsi, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy. The CM apprised him of the farm loan waiver being implemented in Telangana and requested him to attend as chief guest a public meeting planned in Warangal to celebrate the decision with the farmers. The dates would be announced later. Mr. Gandhi announced the farm loan waiver for Telangana during his public meeting in Warangal three years ago after Mr. Revanth Reddy was appointed president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee.