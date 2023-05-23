ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana CM allots 2 acres land for Jain Bhavan

May 23, 2023 05:13 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao reiterated that the State government is committed to the welfare and development of religious minorities and, at the request of the Jain leaders, allocated two acres of land at Uppal Bagayat for the construction of Jain Bhavan on Monday. 

He made it clear that the government’s main aim is  for people of different religions and cultures to live in peace and harmony in the state of Telangana, which is the home of ‘Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb.’

On Monday, religious heads from the Jain community called on the Chief Minister at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat and thanked him for recognising their minority rights and representing them in the Minority Commission.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from this and on request of Jain Mahaveer Hospital chairman and religious leaders, the Chief Minister also allotted the government land on lease free of cost to the Mahaveer Hospital, which has been providing medical services to the public for decades at Masab Tank in Hyderabad. On this occasion, the Jain community thanked Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Jain Seva Sangh chairman Ashok Barmecha, president Yogesh Jain, vice-president Vinod Sanchathi, secretary Zeemura, Jain Ratna awardee and founder secretary Surender Lonia, Mahaveer Hospital former chairman Motilal Jain, former presidents Gautham Loda, former secretary Basant, former presidents Gautankhand Jain, Jewelry Association presidents Ashok Shermal Jain, Jayaprakash Bangad, Himanshu, Thalasani Saikiran and others participated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US