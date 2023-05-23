Telangana CM allots 2 acres land for Jain Bhavan

May 23, 2023 05:13 am | Updated 05:13 am IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao reiterated that the State government is committed to the welfare and development of religious minorities and, at the request of the Jain leaders, allocated two acres of land at Uppal Bagayat for the construction of Jain Bhavan on Monday.

He made it clear that the government’s main aim is for people of different religions and cultures to live in peace and harmony in the state of Telangana, which is the home of ‘Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb.’

On Monday, religious heads from the Jain community called on the Chief Minister at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat and thanked him for recognising their minority rights and representing them in the Minority Commission.

Apart from this and on request of Jain Mahaveer Hospital chairman and religious leaders, the Chief Minister also allotted the government land on lease free of cost to the Mahaveer Hospital, which has been providing medical services to the public for decades at Masab Tank in Hyderabad. On this occasion, the Jain community thanked Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Jain Seva Sangh chairman Ashok Barmecha, president Yogesh Jain, vice-president Vinod Sanchathi, secretary Zeemura, Jain Ratna awardee and founder secretary Surender Lonia, Mahaveer Hospital former chairman Motilal Jain, former presidents Gautham Loda, former secretary Basant, former presidents Gautankhand Jain, Jewelry Association presidents Ashok Shermal Jain, Jayaprakash Bangad, Himanshu, Thalasani Saikiran and others participated.