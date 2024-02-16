ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana CM accuses BRS members of trying to create doubts in the minds of people on caste survey

February 16, 2024 06:03 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Revanth says similar survey conducted by the BRS Govt was used for political gains

M Rajeev
M. Rajeev

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in the State Legislative Assembly. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has charged the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) members with trying to create doubts among the people on the Government’s resolve to conduct a comprehensive survey on social, political, economic, educational and caste status across the State.

He said the Government had introduced the resolution for the conduct of the survey after elaborate discussion in the State Cabinet over the modalities that should be adopted for it. Accordingly, it was decided to conduct the survey for implementation of schemes for empowering the backward classes in a scientific manner.

The Chief Minister intervened in the debate on the resolution in the assembly on Friday after the Opposition members raised several queries. The resolution was aimed at providing funds and opportunities to backward class communities in proportion with their population. “There has to be a beginning somewhere and we are committed to empowering these communities,” he said, adding the Government was clear on receiving constructive suggestions from the opposition parties and was prepared to clear their doubts if any relating to this very important issue.

Mr. Revanth Reddy recalled how the previous BRS Government conducted a similar survey soon after taking over the reins but the details of the survey were not made public. “The survey details were not kept in the public domain as one family used them for political gains,” he alleged.

CONNECT WITH US