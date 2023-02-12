Telangana clocks highest ever peak load of 14,649 MW

February 12, 2023 04:18 am | Updated 03:38 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana has recorded the highest-ever peak load of 14,649 megawatts till date on the transmission system at 12.32 p.m. on Saturday. Last year’s peak load of 14,160 MW, clocked on March 29, was surpassed on Friday when the load was recorded at 14,169 MW.

Minister for Energy G. Jagadish Reddy told the Assembly on Saturday that the power utilities were ready to handle over 15,000 MW load expected to be clocked during the ongoing Rabi (Yasangi) crop season as cultivation of paddy is likely to increase further from 48.86 lakh acres extent reached till last week. The highest ever paddy extent was recorded in 2020-21 Rabi, when paddy was transplanted in about 52.79 lakh acres.

Although last year’s peak load of 14,160 MW was surpassed on Friday, the energy consumption, however, was much lesser as it was 250.78 million units on Friday (February 10) against a highest-ever consumption recorded on March 29 last year, when it was 280.01 MU.

The Minister admitted that there were some disruptions in the three-phase power supply to agricultural pumpsets for last few days due to breakdown in generation at NTPC Ramagundam owing to some technical snag. Three-phase 24x7 supply was restored from Friday afternoon, irrespective of the burden to Discoms in purchase of energy from the exchange. He explained that the power utilities were procuring energy on two-hourly slot basis instead for the entire day as the demand would be high only for a few hours in the morning and in the evening.

He also blamed the Centre for the advance consumption demand (ACD) charges being collected from consumers due to increased variable costs of generating companies following increase in the raw material costs – imported coal and diesel – and it was inevitable as per the regulatory orders in any State. He said it was only a deposit and would be adjusted with some interest benefit in energy bills in future.

Mr. Jagadish Reddy informed the Assembly that the NTPC had assured energy supply of 391.85 MU in January 2023 and 360 MU in February but it was yet to commence.

The total project of 5x800 MW capacity was supposed to be completed in 2020 itself but only 2x800 MW units were established and their commercial operation was yet to begin. As a result, the Telangana Discoms had suffered a loss of ₹2,576 crore for purchase of energy in the exchange due to non-receipt of energy from the two NTPC units. Had the 5x800 MW project was completed in time (by 2020), the Discoms would have avoided loss (burden) of ₹7,061 crore, he explained.

