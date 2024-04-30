Telangana claims right over 790 tmcft Krishna water before KWDT-II

April 30, 2024 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana government is building a strong case before the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal (KWDT-II) seeking higher allocation, rightful share on an equitable basis based on the basin parameters and natural justice, of Krishna water out of the undivided share allocated to combined Andhra Pradesh, under the Section 3 reference made by the Centre under Inter-State River Water Disputes Act.

In its Statement of Case (SoC) filed before KWDT-II, Telangana has requested the tribunal not to treat the present SoC in derogation of the pleading and evidence already filed and is on record as part of the Section 89 reference made under AP Reorganisation Act and read it along with it.

Further, it has stated that any claims made by it in the present proceedings are without prejudice, and contentions raised in the civil appeals filed by it, as well as its replies and other pleadings in the connected cases pending before the Supreme Court.

Telangana stated that it had already submitted an operational protocol in the form of an affidavit by its witness Chetan Pandit, but given the new terms of reference (Section 3), it reserves the right to submit a revised operational protocol at an appropriate stage. It also reserves the right to submit in respect of the carryover storage at an appropriate state, Telangana said in its SoC.

It has argued that it is entitled to a larger share than what it is earmarked by erstwhile A.P. in violation of the basin parameters, drought area norms and others. Telangana has put the irrigation requirements at 756.44 tmcft including 301.54 tmcft for existing projects, 238.4 tmcft for ongoing projects and 216.5 tmcft for contemplated projects, all falling within the basin area.

Further, it has put the drinking water requirements at 75.32 tmcft and another 114.14 tmcft for industrial needs, including water for thermal power projects. Of the total requirement of 954.9 tmcft, 789.8 tmcft would be for consumptive use. Telangana has demonstrated savings of 291 tmcft out of 512 tmcft ad hoc allocations to A.P. and sought the allocation of entire savings to its ongoing projects.

In its prayer, Telangana has sought allocation of equitable share of not less than 555 out of 811 tmcft at 75% dependability, an additional 43 tmcft at 65% dependability, equitable share of not less than 120 tmcft out of 145 tmcft of average flows and 45 tmcft in lieu of Godavari water diversion to Krishna Basin by A.P. as per GWDT provisions.

In addition, Telangana has prayed to the tribunal to restrict water allocation to projects serving needs outside the basin areas and for only single irrigated dry crops under Nagarjunasagar, KC Canal, Tungabhadra Right High-Level Canal and Guntur Channel (NSP) and restrain diversion of water to projects outside the basin out of 75% dependable flows.

