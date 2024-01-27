ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Civil Supplies department cracks down on misuse of subsidised LPG cylinders

January 27, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Several commercial establishments, including hotels and hostels, in Hyderabad district were found using subsidised LPG cylinders meant for domestic use, according to the Civil Supplies department, which carried out searches on Saturday. The department registered 134 cases under Section 6A of the Essential Commodities Act 1955 and seized 230 domestic cylinders. Officials said that 55 of the 230 cylinders were from Nampally and Mehdipatnam, 51 from Amberpet, 27 from Yakutpura and 24 from Secunderabad. The highest number of cases were registered in Nampally and Mehdipatnam with 28 cases, followed by 27 in Amberpet.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US