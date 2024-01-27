GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana Civil Supplies department cracks down on misuse of subsidised LPG cylinders

January 27, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Several commercial establishments, including hotels and hostels, in Hyderabad district were found using subsidised LPG cylinders meant for domestic use, according to the Civil Supplies department, which carried out searches on Saturday. The department registered 134 cases under Section 6A of the Essential Commodities Act 1955 and seized 230 domestic cylinders. Officials said that 55 of the 230 cylinders were from Nampally and Mehdipatnam, 51 from Amberpet, 27 from Yakutpura and 24 from Secunderabad. The highest number of cases were registered in Nampally and Mehdipatnam with 28 cases, followed by 27 in Amberpet.

