January 25, 2024 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Hyderabad

Civil Supplies Commissioner D.S. Chauhan was selected for the Best Electoral Practices Award 2024 and also the Indian Police Medal announced on the occasion of Republic Day by the Centre. He was selected for the Best Electoral Practices Award by the Election Commission of India for smoothly conducting the 2023 State Assembly elections as Commissioner of Police-Rachakonda. He received the award from Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan during the Voters’ Day celebrations on Thursday.