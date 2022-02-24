Telangana Circle’s post-offices covered under Core Banking Solution

In an effort to bring about ease in transferring funds, 846 post offices in the Telangana Postal Circle have now been brought under the Core Banking Solution (CBS).

According to a statement, the CBS, apart from ushering in an ease in transferring funds, allows for interoperability and “Anytime-Anywhere Banking” and gives impetus to financial inclusion and access to netbanking. It also allows easy access to mobile banking, ATMs and online funds transfer between post offices.

“Investing in a good savings scheme has always been priority for the poor, women & girl children in India, who predominantly look to invest in a scheme with high rate of interest and guaranteed returns. For that India Post is offering several savings schemes assuring all rural poor especially women access to livelihood options and access to financial services,” the statement reads.

The Department of Posts has urged the public to avail its services such as Savings Bank, Time Deposit, Recurring Deposit, Monthly Income Scheme, Senior Citizens Saving Scheme, and Sukanya Samriddhi Account, among others.