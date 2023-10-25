ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana circle gets new Chief Postmaster General

October 25, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

P.V.S. Reddy, an officer from the 1993 batch of the Indian Postal Service, officially assumed his role as Chief Postmaster General of Telangana Circle on Wednesday. 

During a meeting with department officials, he emphasised the need to revamp and modernise post offices, making them one-stop destinations for a range of services. He encouraged postal staff to embrace technological advancements and participate in comprehensive online and offline training programmes to enhance their skills.

Prior to his current appointment, Mr. Reddy served as Postmaster General of the Hyderabad region.

