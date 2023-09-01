HamberMenu
Telangana CIO receives World Innovation Award 

Shanta Thoutam was presented the award at the BRICS innovation forum at Moscow

September 01, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Chief Innovation Officer Shanta Thoutam has received the World Innovation Award at the first BRICS innovation forum held at Moscow between August 27 and 29.

The award is given for outstanding contribution to the Sustainable Development Goal-4 that ensures inclusive and equitable quality education and promotes life-long opportunities for all. The world Innovation Award, instituted by World Organisation for Development, an international NGO, with special consultative status with United Nations Economic and Social Council, honours leaders from the developing world who have made personal contribution for the achievement of sustainable development goals through a systematic effort to implement innovative solutions.

Dr. Shanta had completed seven years of her service in the innovation ecosystem of Telangana starting with the role of vice-president of T-Hub and currently serving as the first woman CIO. She said that she was inspired by the vision of IT and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao and dedicated the award to him.

The other nominees in the category were Fernando Padula Novaes, Municipal Minister of Education of Sao Paulo in Brazil and Saif Al-Hiddabi, Undersecretary of Research and Innovation at Ministry of Higher Education, Research, and Innovation in Oman, according to a press release.

