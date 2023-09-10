Telangana CID officers bag top 25 ranks in fingerprint expert exam

September 10, 2023 12:19 pm | Updated 12:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A team of officers from the Telangana Crime Investigation Department (CID) clinched 25 out of 26 top positions in the All India Board Examination for Fingerprint Experts, organised by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar on Saturday felicitated the top 10 rankers during a special ceremony. He extended his greetings to the Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs) for bringing pride and honour to the State. “Telangana is developing in a 360-degree manner. Similarly, Telangana State Police also have been performing tremendously in Law and Order and technology adoption methods,” he added.

Additional DGP of Telangana CID Mahesh Bhagwat highlighted the significance of the examination, not only in accrediting fingerprint ASIs as experts in their field but also in enhancing career growth. He underscored the examination’s role in empowering these experts to effectively present their evidence in the court of law.