Telangana CID nabs absconding offender from Kancheepuram, T.N. 

October 09, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Economics Offences Wing from the Telangana State CID nabbed an absconding offender from Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu. Officials said that the accused has been evading arrest since 2013 after siphoning off funds to the tune of ₹29 crore from a firm in Nacharam, Hyderabad.

“In 2013, Anil Beniprasad Agrawal, along with Mohanraj and others, swindled the funds of Ravi Kumar Distilleries Ltd and caused loss to the tune of ₹29 crore,” said the Additional DGP of Telangana State CID, Mahesh Bhagwat. “This is a case of criminal breach of trust, cheating and fabrication of documents and using them as genuine. Anil acted as the book running lead manager for Ravi Kumar Distilleries Ltd and had fraudulently collected huge amounts by further taking away the shares. The Nacharam police had booked a case, which was later transferred to the CID,” said the officials.

After completion of the investigation, a charge-sheet was filed and the absconding accused Mohanraj, a resident of Chennai, was arrested after the Metropolitan Magistrate Court at L.B. Nagar issued a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) against him.

