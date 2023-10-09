ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana CID nabs absconding offender from Kancheepuram, T.N. 

October 09, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Economics Offences Wing from the Telangana State CID nabbed an absconding offender from Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu. Officials said that the accused has been evading arrest since 2013 after siphoning off funds to the tune of ₹29 crore from a firm in Nacharam, Hyderabad. 

“In 2013, Anil Beniprasad Agrawal, along with Mohanraj and others, swindled the funds of Ravi Kumar Distilleries Ltd and caused loss to the tune of ₹29 crore,” said the Additional DGP of Telangana State CID, Mahesh Bhagwat. “This is a case of criminal breach of trust, cheating and fabrication of documents and using them as genuine. Anil acted as the book running lead manager for Ravi Kumar Distilleries Ltd and had fraudulently collected huge amounts by further taking away the shares. The Nacharam police had booked a case, which was later transferred to the CID,” said the officials.

After completion of the investigation, a charge-sheet was filed and the absconding accused Mohanraj, a resident of Chennai, was arrested after the Metropolitan Magistrate Court at L.B. Nagar issued a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) against him. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Hyderabad / crime

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US