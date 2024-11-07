Telangana CID arrests two involved in pan-India job fraud racket

The director of a consultancy firm in KPHB, along with his accomplice, were arrested by the Telangana CID for duping hundreds in the guise of providing jobs abroad.

Police said that the accused were running offices in Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Delhi and defrauded around hundred victims from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and other States.

Telangana CID team arrested 28-year-old Ganta Sunil Kumar, the director of ‘Abroad study plan overseas Educational Consultancy’ and his associate 25-year-old Chikati Navyyasri, both residents of Bachupally on Tuesday (November 5, 2024), and remanded them to judicial custody.

The scam came to light following a complaint from Kamalakar from Karimnagar. He stated that the firm cheated him and his friend K. Sunil to the tune of ₹8 lakh on the pretext of a ‘guaranteed’ job in Malta.

“On landing there, the documents submitted by the firm were found to be fabricated,” claimed the victim.

The investigation by CID revealed that Ghanta Anil Kumar, Ghanta Sunil Kumar, Kottu Sai Ravi Teja, Kottu Sai Manoj, Shubham and Vamshi along with other accused were running offices in Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Delhi.

“They cheated hundreds of aspirants under the promise of providing guaranteed jobs at Malta and other countries and collected an amount of ₹5 lakh as commission from each of the victims. When the victims went to Malta, they realised the fraud and had to return to India incurring huge financial loss,” explained the director of CID, Shikha Goel.

The firm and Ghanta Sunil Kumar were involved in two more cases, reported in KPHB of Cyberabad and Khanapur of Nirmal district. “Efforts are on to arrest the remaining accused. The public is advised not to approach overseas visa consultancies which are not registered with the Protector General of Emigrants (PGE) for employment abroad,” advised the director.