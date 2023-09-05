ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana CID arrests accused in cheating case wanted since 2020

September 05, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The special teams of the State Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Monday arrested a person wanted in a 2015-cheating case and had been evading arrest for the past three years.

According to the police, who released a note on Tuesday, Madduru Uma Shankar was involved in three offences and had cheated people of ₹34.34 crore. There were three non-bailable warrants against him.

It was in 2015 that a complaint against Shankar was made at Chaitanyapuri police station. Posing as a guru and promising spiritual uplift and good deeds for society, he built night shelters for the homeless, old-age homes and gaushalas and also offered education to children from poor families. He carried out the activities under the name ‘Our Place’.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Shankar then diverted deposits from contributors—about ₹30 crore collected from 2006—for his personal use. It was later found that Shankar had invested the sums in real-estate ventures.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US