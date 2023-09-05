HamberMenu
Telangana CID arrests accused in cheating case wanted since 2020

September 05, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The special teams of the State Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Monday arrested a person wanted in a 2015-cheating case and had been evading arrest for the past three years.

According to the police, who released a note on Tuesday, Madduru Uma Shankar was involved in three offences and had cheated people of ₹34.34 crore. There were three non-bailable warrants against him.

It was in 2015 that a complaint against Shankar was made at Chaitanyapuri police station. Posing as a guru and promising spiritual uplift and good deeds for society, he built night shelters for the homeless, old-age homes and gaushalas and also offered education to children from poor families. He carried out the activities under the name ‘Our Place’.

Shankar then diverted deposits from contributors—about ₹30 crore collected from 2006—for his personal use. It was later found that Shankar had invested the sums in real-estate ventures.

