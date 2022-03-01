Telangana Chief Secretary offers prayers at Siva temple in Nalgonda

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, along with family members, visited Shaivite temples in Nalgonda on the occasion of Maha Sivaratri on Tuesday and participated in special prayers.

At the Chervugattu Sri Parvathi Jadala Ramalingeswara Swamy temple, on the Narketpally-Addanki State highway, he was offered a purnakumbh welcome amid Vedic chanting. Temple priests presented prasad and silk robes to the family. Mr. Kumar also received a petition from temple chairperson Aruna Reddy for development of amenities at the historic temple.

Later, at the 12th century Chhaya Someswara Swamy Temple at Pangal, the family participated in prayers and took part in the ‘Linga Abhishekam’. Mr Somesh Kumar admired the three-shrine temple construction, its architecture, and the mysterious shadow on the Linga in the sanctum sanctorum.

Devotees thronged the many centuries-old Shaivite temples in undivided Nalgonda for special prayers, marking the auspicious day.

The Someswara Swamy Temple at Kolanupaka village in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district, Swayambhu Shambulingeswara Swamy Temple at Mellacheruvu and the Sri Meenakshi Agasteswara Swamy Temple at the confluence of rivers Krishna and Musi at Wadapally drew huge crowds throughout the day.