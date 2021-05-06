Telangana Chief Secretary inspects COVID-19 outpatient services

The Chief Secretary visited Boggulukunta urban primary health centre and enquired about the arrangements made for outpatient services.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has stressed the need to focus on treatment by providing medical kits to those with symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19) without waiting for the test reports.

If symptoms such as fever persist for more than four days, patients should then be administered steroids which can save people from breathlessness and problems, he said. The Chief Secretary visited Boggulukunta urban primary health centre to see the functioning of the covid outpatient services which were started in all the government medical institutions including hospitals, sub-centres and PHCs across the State.

He went through the health centre and enquired about the arrangements made for outpatient services. Doctors informed the Chief Secretary that regular services were being provided in the health centre while covid outpatient services were being provided in a community hall nearby. This was being done to avoid over crowding.