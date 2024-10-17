ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Chief Secretary holds video conference on conduct of Group-I mains exam

Published - October 17, 2024 01:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari at the video conference on conduct of Group-I mains exam, held at Telangana Secretariat on Thursday (October 17, 2024). | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari is holding a video conference on conduct of Group-I mains examination - scheduled to be held from October 21 to 27 by Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC).

At the conference held from Hyderabad on Thursday (October 17, 2024), TGPSC chairman Mahender Reddy; members of the commission; DGP Jitender, collectors of Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal and others participated.

The exams would be held at eight centres in Hyderabad, 5,613 aspirants are expected to take it. On Wednesday, the government job aspirants held a protest at Ashok Nagar in the city demanding postponement of the exam. 

