Telangana Chief Secretary holds video conference on conduct of Group-I mains exam

Telangana Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari is holding a video conference on conduct of Group-I mains examination - scheduled to be held from October 21 to 27 by Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC).

At the conference held from Hyderabad on Thursday (October 17, 2024), TGPSC chairman Mahender Reddy; members of the commission; DGP Jitender, collectors of Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal and others participated.

The exams would be held at eight centres in Hyderabad, 5,613 aspirants are expected to take it. On Wednesday, the government job aspirants held a protest at Ashok Nagar in the city demanding postponement of the exam.