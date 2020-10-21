Telangana Chief Secretary for systematic plan for expeditious distribution of financial assistance

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has directed the officials concerned to prepare a systematic action plan to expedite the distribution of financial assistance to the flood affected households in the State Capital.

The Chief Secretary held a review meeting with senior officials to review the process of disbursement of assistance on the instructions of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday. The officials were directed to constitute 300 teams in the Greater Hyderabad limits and 50 teams in the neighbouring municipalities for distributing the financial assistance at the doorstep of the affected families without any delay.

A control room should be set up in the office of the Municipal Administration commissioner for monitoring the distribution process. The officials should prepare route maps, identify affected localities and mobilise required manpower from the districts as required.

Ten teams comprising three members each should be constituted for each circle for disbursal of the amount. Route officers should be appointed in each circle for arranging required cash to the teams.

He requested the State Level Bankers Committee to ensure adequate cash in high denominations even on holidays to ensure uninterrupted distribution.