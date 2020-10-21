Telangana Chief Secretary for systematic plan for expeditious distribution of financial assistance

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has directed the officials concerned to prepare a systematic action plan to expedite the distribution of financial assistance to the flood affected households in the State Capital.
The Chief Secretary held a review meeting with senior officials to review the process of disbursement of assistance on the instructions of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday. The officials were directed to constitute 300 teams in the Greater Hyderabad limits and 50 teams in the neighbouring municipalities for distributing the financial assistance at the doorstep of the affected families without any delay.
A control room should be set up in the office of the Municipal Administration commissioner for monitoring the distribution process. The officials should prepare route maps, identify affected localities and mobilise required manpower from the districts as required.
Ten teams comprising three members each should be constituted for each circle for disbursal of the amount. Route officers should be appointed in each circle for arranging required cash to the teams.
He requested the State Level Bankers Committee to ensure adequate cash in high denominations even on holidays to ensure uninterrupted distribution.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath